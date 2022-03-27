Hugh Pat always had the community at heart

THE death has taken place of one of Fermanagh’s GAA greats Hugh Pat Clerkin.

The Roslea stalwart died unexpectedly at his home at Derryheanlish, Roslea. He was aged 85 years.

A worker all his life, Hugh Pat died unexpectedly while helping out on his son Martin’s hen and egg farm in Roslea.

Tributes have poured in for the Roslea stalwart with colleagues describing him as ‘a solid citizen who always had the community and club at heart’.

Roslea Shamrocks said it was deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of ‘their former player, committee member and esteemed President’.

‘Sincere condolences to his wife Rita, his sons Martin and Damien, former players, his daughter Maria, his grandchildren and players Bronagh, Ciaran, Niall, Darragh and Céilidh Anne and his entire family circle.’

‘A life-long friend who will be greatly missed by his family, teammates, the wider club and GAA community.’

The funeral Mass takes place this morning, Wednesday, at 11am at St Tierney’s Church, Roslea.

Born in Derryheanlish he received his early education there and became involved with Roslea Shamrocks from an early age.

Hugh Pat was a huge part of the ‘Glorious Fifties’ Roslea team winning four Fermanagh Senior Championship titles in 1955, 1956, 1957 and 1958. He played on that team along with his brother Ownie and also represented the county at Minor and Senior level. At an early age he emigrated to England with Ownie and the pair opened a very successful construction company in Manchester.

In the late 1970s Hugh Pat returned to live in Roslea and immediately got involved in the Shamrocks football club again, serving on the committee for many years and eventually becoming club President.

He was also a steward for the Fermanagh County Board and the Ulster Council.

In 2015 he and club colleague Tony Callaghan negotiated the purchase of land for the Shamrocks new playing pitch which opened just a few years ago.

He is survived by his wife Rita and children Martin (Dolores), Damien (Mary) and Maria (Martin).

He also leaves his grandchildren, Bronagh, Ciaran, Naill, Darragh, Faye, Céilidh-Anne, Niamh, Caolan and Caoimhe.

He was predeceased by his sisters Marie, Margaret and Sadie, brother Ownie and nephew Colm.

Following Requiem Mass in St Tierney’s Church, burial takes place in adjoining cemetery.

