HANNON, Gretta (née Nugent) – Belfast, formerly Kesh, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at home. Wife of Gerry (deceased), mother of Damian, Catriona Campbell and Terry, grandmother of Maeve, Michael, Kieran, Cillian, Eimer and Orla. Mother-in-law of Janette, Maeve and John, sister of Theo.

Reposing at her home, 172 Cavehill Road from 10.30 am today, Monday, 28th March. Removal to St. Therese of Lisieux Church, Somerton Road for Requiem Mass at 1 pm on Tuesday, 29th March. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Mullaghbawn, Co. Armagh at approximately 3.30pm.

House private on Tuesday morning please.

Our Lady, Queen of Peace pray for her