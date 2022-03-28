+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

HANNON, Gretta

Posted: 6:44 pm March 28, 2022

HANNON, Gretta (née Nugent) – Belfast, formerly Kesh, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at home. Wife of Gerry (deceased), mother of Damian, Catriona Campbell and Terry, grandmother of Maeve, Michael, Kieran, Cillian, Eimer and Orla. Mother-in-law of Janette, Maeve and John, sister of Theo.

Reposing at her home, 172 Cavehill Road from 10.30 am today, Monday, 28th March. Removal to St. Therese of Lisieux Church, Somerton Road for Requiem Mass at 1 pm on Tuesday, 29th March. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Mullaghbawn, Co. Armagh at approximately 3.30pm.

House private on Tuesday morning please.

Our Lady, Queen of Peace pray for her

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA