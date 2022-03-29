GUIDERA, Eugene – (Lisieux), Crom Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Moneymore, Co. Derry, Tuesday, 29th March, peacefully in hospital surrounded by his wife and friends. Beloved husband of Collette (née Ryan). Pre-deceased by his siblings Basil, Paddy, John, Bernie, Bridie, Mary and baby Eugene, RIP.

Eugene will repose at the Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea on Wednesday evening from 5 pm until 8 pm with removal on Thursday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eugene will be sadly missed by his wife, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Eugene’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Support, c/o of Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

Family home private please.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him