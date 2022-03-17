GALLAGHER, Mary (née Kealey), RIP, 4 Kiln Road, Kilsmullan, Lack, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0FD, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 17th March 2022. Much loved wife of Frank, loving sister of William James (Carmel), Margaret (Phillip), Kathleen (Paul), much loved aunt of Stephen (Pamela), Peter (Nuala), Jason (Shauna), Vincent, Martin (Julianne), Sean (Sabrina), Angela, Charline (Charlie), Adrian (Kate), Ryan (Michelle) and all great nieces and nephews.

Family home is strictly private to family and close friends.

No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Marie Curie, Cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and sent to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Mary will leave her late residence on Saturday morning, 19th March at 11.15 am travelling via Largy Brae onto the main Ederney Road arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3 pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Culmaine Parish webcam.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace