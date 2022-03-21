+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fuel cost crisis "ruining lives"
Fuel cost crisis “ruining lives”

Posted: 12:52 pm March 21, 2022

ASIDE from the crippling impact the current fuel cost crisis is having on local businesses, a new survey has revealed the many ways the pump prices are preventing people from living their everyday lives to the full.

The survey, carried out by FairFuelUk has revealed over half, 56 percent, of motorists are cutting back on their hobbies, while an incredible 47 percent are putting off visiting family due to the costs.

The pump prices are also putting many people off going out for a meal or taking a trip, with just under half of those surveyed confirming they had now cut back on both.

A total of 30 percent of those surveyed even said they were putting off going to medical appointments due to the costs.

Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, called on immediate and direct intervention by the Westminster government and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to tackle the pervasive problem.

“Dear multi-millionaire Chancellor, stop sitting on your myopic belief that the cost of living crisis will solve itself. Other countries have reacted and acted quickly, why haven’t you,” asked Mr Cox.

“You’ve known about the fiscal pain in all our lives for months! The economy and your constituents are suffering.

“Please incentivise consumer spending and stimulate growth. That’s the way to increase Treasury income.”

Mr Cox also called on the government to cancel the planned national insurance hike, to drop the ineffective green levies, cut fuel taxes and “stop the greedy rich fuel supply chain fleecing UK’s 37m drivers.”

