Erne men lose home advantage after ‘shambolic’ decision

Before the sliotar has been thrown in between Fermanagh and Lancashire, the game has already been shrouded in controversy. This was always a home game for Fermanagh, scheduled to be played in Brewster Park on Sunday.

Now, just three days before the game it has been switched to Darvar, at the Louth GAA Centre of Excellence, with Fermanagh forfeiting their home advantage as the GAA want to accommodate Lancashire who claim there is an issue with travelling regulations and flight times.

Fermanagh boss, Joe Baldwin, is far from happy with the enforced switch of venue.

“We have wasted a lot of energy on this over the past few days. It really is quite shambolic. Somebody has been sort of telling lies regarding flights and different things. It has been really, really shambolic.

“The bottom line is that we don’t have a home game and it is very disappointing,” says Baldwin.

“It wouldn’t happen in any other division, so why should it be acceptable for Fermanagh hurling to take whatever scraps are thrown off the table to them?”

Fermanagh has had only one home game in the league so far, a tie with Cavan in Ederney in early February.

