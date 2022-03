CONLAN, Rose – Derrygoes, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved wife of the late Jim (John James) Saturday, March 12th peacefully at home, in the loving care of her family.

Removal from her home on Monday, March 12th at 10.30 am to St. Alphonsus Church, Connons, arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family home strictly private please.

May she Rest In Peace