Carran Business Park set for multi-million development

PLANS are currently underway to extend the Carran Business Park site in Enniskillen into a new state-of-the-art 16,000 square foot building to enhance and speed up production lines.

The Carran Business Park site, which was formally part of the Kerry Group, was bought by the Pilgim’s Pride Corporation group in late 2021.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, which now operates under the name, Pilgrim’s Food Masters, is one of the largest food producing companies in the world.

The site in Enniskillen produces food for Fridge Raiders, Richmond, Denny and Rollover and currently employs around 300 people.

Pilgrim’s Food Masters has pledged a £5 million investment to enhance the facility.

Barney McAuley, General Manager of Pilgrim’s Food Masters, feels that the new development would help make a ‘better future’ for the group in Fermanagh.

“Our vision is to become the best and most respected company in our industry, creating the opportunity of a better future for our team members.

“This investment demonstrates the confidence the business has in our Enniskillen site, our products, and most importantly our people. It will enable us to grow in a responsible and sustainable way to meet current and future demand.”

Lynsey Orr, HR Business Partner, believes that the workforce in Enniskillen would greatly benefit from the new development.

“Our people are key to our success,” she explains.

“In addition to the investment into production, we are building on the resources available to support our colleagues. We want to ensure we have a skilled, healthy, engaged, and effective workforce where all our colleagues to have a great employment experience and can realise their career ambitions.

“We are committed to becoming the employer of choice in the local area and making a positive impact on our local community.”

