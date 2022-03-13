Call for return of free school meals to help families

THERE will be few families in Fermanagh who have not ‘felt the pinch’ in recent times, and now there are calls for the re-introduction of free school meals to help struggling parents cope with the ever increasing household bills.

School teacher and local Cllr Adam Gannon has called on Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to reactivate the Free School Meals Payment Scheme, in light of the cost of living crisis that has seen prices for food, fuel and everything in between soar in recent times.

Cllr Gannon said using the scheme would allow ministers to target support at families who need it, similar to the Child Payment Scheme in Scotland.

“The huge increases in food, fuel and energy bills affecting people across the North will have the biggest impact on children in families already struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

“I am seriously concerned about how this crisis will affect the health, educational and social outcomes of these children. We cannot stand by as parents are forced to make agonizing choices between heating their homes and feeding their families.”

Cllr Gannon said the Free School Meals Payment Scheme had been used during the pandemic to support families, and could be used again.

“We have a mechanism that can identify those most in need and get urgent resources to ensure that children are not pushed further into poverty in the weeks ahead,” he said.

“The SDLP is also asking the Minister to extend the scheme to more families on middle and low incomes who are struggling right now. The Scottish Government has already taken action to support children in these circumstances. We need to act and act quickly before children in our communities have their life chances impacted by this crisis.”

