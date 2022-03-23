BURNS, Michael

BURNS – The death has occurred of Michael Burns peacefully at his residence, 594 Lattone Road, Carran West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4EA.

As Michael’s home is strictly private to family and friends only remains will repose on Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm in Devenish GAA Clubrooms in St. Mary’s GAA Park Garrison.

The family will be present and the public are most welcome to a walk through wake. Mask wearing is recommended and no handshaking please.

Mass will be livestreamed using the following link: https://vimeo.com/691391662

Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Saturday for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member.

Those wishing to express condolences may do so below.

Forever loved and sadly missed by his wife Josie, daughters Tanya and Aine, son Conleth, son-in-law Mervyn, daughter-in-law Colette, beloved grandchildren, brothers Pat, Gerry and Brendan, sisters Mary, Agnes, Anne (pre-deceased by his sisters Kathleen McGorty and Bridie), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, family circle and friends.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him