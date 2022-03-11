BRUCE, Kathleen – 10th March 2022, peacefully at Gilbrooke Nursing home, late of The Grove, Dumsloe Road, Ballinamallard. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, devoted mother of David, Dawn, Eric, Anne and Shona, a dear mother-in-law of Inga, John, Cynthia, Trevor, Colin and much loved grandmother of Katie and Oliver, Catherine, Ian and Richard, Peter and Timothy, Matthew, Joel, Jonathan and Daniel, James and Claire.

House private please.

Funeral from Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES on Sunday leaving at 1.30 pm (Via Trory) for a Service of Thanksgiving in Ballinamallard Methodist Church at 2 pm, followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Methodist Missions Home and Abroad cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com



Lovingly remembered by the family and all the family circle.

“Absent from the body, present with the Lord”