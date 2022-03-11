+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

BRUCE, Kathleen

Posted: 6:35 pm March 11, 2022

BRUCE, Kathleen – 10th March 2022, peacefully at Gilbrooke Nursing home, late of The Grove, Dumsloe Road, Ballinamallard. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, devoted mother of David, Dawn, Eric, Anne and Shona, a dear mother-in-law of Inga, John, Cynthia, Trevor, Colin and much loved grandmother of Katie and Oliver, Catherine, Ian and Richard, Peter and Timothy, Matthew, Joel, Jonathan and Daniel, James and Claire.

House private please.

Funeral from Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES on Sunday leaving at 1.30 pm (Via Trory) for a Service of Thanksgiving in Ballinamallard Methodist Church at 2 pm, followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Methodist Missions Home and Abroad cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com

Lovingly remembered by the family and all the family circle.

Absent from the body, present with the Lord”

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA