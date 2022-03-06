Brother and sister ready for marathon in Leeds

IN September 2021, Orlagh Goodwin’s world was turned upside down.

The 20-year old from Lisbellaw was diagnosed with Essential Thrombocythemia, a rare form of blood cancer, called Myeloproliferative Neoplasms.

Orlagh has had to undergo many months of treatment for her condition and during her illness, a charity, MPN Voice, provided much such and advice to Orlagh and her family.

When she was diagnosed, Orlagh admits it was very difficult to come to terms with having the illness.

“It took months to comprehend but I have came to terms with this really due to MPN Voice’s support.

“I personally have found their blog called ‘Young People and MPNs’ incredibly useful as it highlights how a MNP doesn’t fall into a usual ‘diagnosis, treatment, cure’ cycle as it’s a chronic state.”

Orlagh felt that it was important to give something back to the charity, and she decided to use her physical attributes to raise money for the charity.

On May 8, the Liverpool Hope University student is set to take part in the Leeds Half Marathon, along with her brother Daniel,.

“I have always been an active person and would run in my spare time to maintain fitness for gaelic football, and after being diagnosed [with Essential Thrombocythemia] in September, I felt it was a great opportunity to raise awareness as I was not familiar with this rare type of blood cancer until then,” she said.

“Myself and my brother [Daniel] both entered the Leeds half marathon without knowing the other had, and after we found this out we decided to fundraise for MPN Voice together, as they had provided fantastic support throughout my diagnosis journey and I wanted to thank them in whatever way I could.”

At the time of going to press, Orlagh has raised a staggering £2,395 for MPN Voice.

She feels very privileged to be able to contribute to the charity, and try and help their work in supporting people suffering from Essential Thrombocythemia.

“I am absolutely delighted to have raised this so far when my original target amount was £300. I am overwhelmed by the support and generosity from family, friends and even strangers – I cannot thank everyone enough for their contributions.

“All the money I raise will go towards MPN Voice so they can continue the brilliant work that they do.

“MPN Voice provides accurate information and emotional support to patients and their loved ones surrounding MPNs.

“It will fund their research to find an answer to the causes of MPNs and hopefully one day find a cure.”