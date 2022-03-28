BEGGAN, Tommy – peacefully at home in the loving care of his family on Monday, 28th March 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Alice, his brother Jim and his sister Bridie. Beloved husband of Bridie and adored father of Patsy, Seamus, Martin, Brendan, Mick, Kevin, Anne, Malachy, Oliver and Noel and brother of Sean and Michael Tierney.

Tommy will be greatly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

May his gentle Soul rest in peace

Tommy’s funeral Mass will take place at 11 am in St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee on Wednesday, 30th March 2022, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/aghadrumsee

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie.

Due to current high levels of Covid infections, the house is private to family and close friends only.

To keep everyone safe please continue to wear face coverings whilst in the church.