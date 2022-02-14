Work under way to prepare for bypass

Artists Impression of Enniskillen Southern Bypass where it would link to the A4 Dublin Road

THE FIRST diggers have moved in to prepare the way for the long-awaited Enniskillen Bypass.

While full funding has yet to be confirmed to allow full construction to begin, advanced works got underway on the Enniskillen Southern Bypass scheme at the end of January. This includes site clearance, fencing, and electrical work.

Having announced the decision to proceed with the bypass last May, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has allocated £2 million for the advanced works to progress over the coming year. A direction order, bridge orders, and a vesting order for the scheme have already been made and are in operation.

Speaking recently, Minister Mallon said she “acutely recognised” the need for the project, and welcomed the beginning of the works.

“The bypass will provide a new transport link to the southern side of the town, improving the connection between the A4 Dublin Road and the A4 Sligo Road,” she said.

“It will also help to significantly alleviate traffic congestion in Enniskillen town centre, reducing delays, improving average journey times by approximately 50% and improving road safety.

“I am also pleased to announce that as part of my commitment to deliver green and sustainable infrastructure this scheme will also serve to enhance the town centre environment by improving air quality and noise levels and will see the introduction of active travel measures to enhance the experience of locals and visitors alike.”

Local Cllr Adam Gannon said the advanced works on the project, which he said “has been talked about for decades”, would be welcomed by everyone in the community.

“This project will be transformational for everyone living in and travelling through this area. It will not only shorten journey times, but it will make our roads safer by installing important traffic measures that will lessen accidents and injuries,” said Cllr Gannon.

“It’s also welcome that these plans include the building of a cycleway/footway for the full length of the bypass.”

The bypass project will include the construction of a new two kilometre single carriageway, a three metre cycleway and footpath, two new roundabouts, and two new river bridges. Overtaking lanes will be in place at each end of the new road.

As part of the project, the A509 Derrylin Road will also be improved, between the junction of the A4 Sligo Road and the new bypass, and will also include a three metre cycleway and footpath.