What does trading under NI Protocol mean for business?

No trader can have failed to notice the new requirements when purchasing from Great Britain since Brexit.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was the most significant development in Brexit for this island as it meant no physical border infrastructure between NI and IE; however, that was only possible through the introduction of customs and regulatory checks on goods moving from GB to NI instead.

Since 01/01/21, the NI ‘Importer’ has a legal obligation to complete customs declarations and declare if their goods are ‘at risk’ of entering the EU.

THE EVENTS OF LAST WEEK ‘ON THE HILL’ HASN’T CHANGED THAT.

TSS was setup to provide traders with an online Customs Agent service to submit all necessary Import Declarations and Safety and Security declarations for its GB-NI movements.

ARE YOU DOING IT RIGHT?

Originally from Enniskillen, Jonathan Walsh has spent his career working in International Trade, including 15 years in senior roles within industry here and in the Americas, Europe, Russia and Africa.

He’s a Full Member of the Institute of Export & International Trade, a Fellow of the Institute of Consulting and holds post & undergraduate qualifications in Management & Economics.

As a director in Fortior Insight, Jonathan specialises in supporting businesses to meet their crossborder trade obligations, and in particular, trading under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

To find out more on how we could support your business, call 028 66 44 83 33 or email Jonathan@FortiorInsight.com for more information. You may be eligible for 100% financial support towards our fee.




