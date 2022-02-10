‘We need to build on this performance’- Donnelly

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly said he was satisfied after his team took a point away from Aughrim on Sunday afternoon and it’s something for his side now to build on before they welcome Laois to Enniskillen in round three.

Speaking after the match, which finished 1-10 to 2-7, the Brookeborough man admitted that the result has to be looked upon as a point gained;

“I suppose with the way momentum went in the second half I have to be happy to take a point from here. We went in leading at the break by eight but, myself, I felt we should have had at least a 12 point advantage at half time.

“We missed chances that would have given us a much more comfortable base to work with for the second half. It was a tough day and so hard to play in that type of wind with it swirling and it picked up even more in the second half which was perfect for Wicklow.”

A close looking division three now sees Limerick and Westmeath leading the way with 4 points, while Antrim and Laois slot in behind the top duo on two points apiece.

After that it’s four teams all locked on one point with Longford, Louth, Wicklow and Fermanagh all sitting on a point apiece as they go into a week’s break.

Donnelly knows that improvements have been made since the Antrim game but with another Leinster test in Laois on February 19th to come, it’s only going to get tougher.

