Trust warning neonatal situation is ‘going to get worse’ in coming months

THE CRISIS situation at the SWAH neonatal unit is only going to get worse in the coming months, according to the head of the Western Trust.

As reported by the Herald in recent weeks, the number of beds at the SWAH’s neonatal unit was cut from six specialist cots to two before Christmas. This has meant the Enniskillen hospital can only currently provide emergency care and stabilisation for premature and sick babies.

This has resulted in any babies who require ongoing care having to be transferred away from SWAH to other hospitals in Derry, Belfast, and even Dublin, whenever no neonatal provision is available in the North.

Advertisement

The Western Trust has said the current situation is a result of staffing issues at the unit, and warned these issues are set to worsen instead of improving.

In fact, the indications given by chief executive Neil Guckian at the February meeting of the Western Trust board suggested even the emergency and stabilisation service currently being provided at the SWAH may now be under threat.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0