Suspended sentence for swinging stick at woman

A NEWTOWNBUTLER pensioner has been given a suspended sentence for swinging a stick at a woman in a dispute about land.

James Nethercott (71) of Drumralla Road pleaded guilty to common assault at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, where he was told by District Judge Steven Keown he was “a bit long in the tooth to be swinging a stick at someone.”

Footage of the incident where Nethercott had swung a stick at a woman on the December 30, 2020 was played to the court on Wednesday.

The court was told the stick did not make contact with the woman, and she was not injured but was distressed by the incident.

When he was later interviewed about the incident Nethercott, who had no previous convictions, told police he carried the stick because he thought he was being followed, and also said he used it to open gates.

The court heard there was “a background to the case” regarding a land dispute and access to the lough shore.

Judge Keown told Nethercott the incident had not been the way to approach the dispute.

Judge Keown sentenced Nethercott to one month in custody, suspended for one year. He also granted a one year restraining order preventing Nethercott contacting or harassing the woman in question.