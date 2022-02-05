Suspended sentence for man who pretended to be friend

A NEWTOWNBUTLER man who pretended gave police two false names, even using his friend’s birth certificate and bank card, has been given a suspended sentence for fraud.

Christopher Russell (55) of Clones Road appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday via video link from Omagh Police Station, after being arrested at the weekend, where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

These charges included having no insurance and no licence, obstructing police, fraud by false representation, theft, handling stolen goods, and possessing an identity document relating to another person.

Russell, who originally hails from England, had been observed by police driving a blue VW Beetle on the Main Street in Newtownbutler last Wednesday, January 26.

The car had no front number plate, and the officers saw it pulling into a residential property at Galloon Gardens.

When police spoke to Russell he told them his name was Robert Faulkner, and gave them an address in Newtownbutler. The defendant was also given time to produce his licence and insurance documents to police.

Suspecting Russell had given them a false name, police called to his home to speak with him. On this occasion he told them his name was Richard Green and he produced a bank card and birth certificate in that name. Russell also provide social media and email log in details for Mr Green.

Russell was arrested and brought to Omagh Police Station where he was properly identified.

In interview, Russell made admissions to all charges. He told officers he had initially given the name of Robert Faulkner as he did not have his driving documents to produce to the officers.

With regard the name of Mr Green, Russell said he was his friend in England and his bank card and birth certificate had been in the defendant’s car when he moved to Ireland shortly before the first lockdown.

Defence solicitor Myles McManus said, after giving the false names initially, Russell had completely cooperated with police.

District Judge Steven Keown fined Russell £100, disqualified him from driving for six months, and sentenced him to four months in prison suspended for two years.