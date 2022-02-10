Stormont collapse could put rural healthcare into turmoil

THE collapse of Stormont could have a detrimental impact on rural healthcare services here in Fermanagh warns one local councillor.

Speaking to the Herald after a recent public meeting with staff from Maple healthcentre based in Lisnaskea, Cllr Eamon Keenan revealed that funding allocated by the department of health to provide multidisciplinary teams (MDTs) to the practice has been stalled due to the latest power sharing crisis.

“Maple organised a public meeting with the community health committee to give members an update on what was going on,” explained Cllr Keenan.

Advertisement

“The good news is that progress has been made in relation to patient concerns with phone lines and access to GP appointments at the clinic due to a new booking-system which has proved to be highly effective.

“I believe this is a direct result of public pressure from the community and that the community health committee which was formed played a central role in bringing the issue forward and forcing Maple and the various departments to take action.

“Despite this, during the meeting Maple voiced its concerns with regards to staff retainment and recruitment, stating that the practice had already lost two doctors since August with a third doctor due to leave in two months and a fourth scheduled to leave in another eight months.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0