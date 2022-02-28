STEVENSON, Edward (John) – February 27th, 2022, peacefully at his late home, 26 Montiaghroe Road, Tubrid, Kesh. Dearly beloved husband of Elaine, devoted father of Jennifer (Jason), Linda (Matthew), Paul (Deborah), Alison (Bryan), Trevor (Beth), much loved grandfather of Karen, Rachel, Hannah, Jack, Natalie, Nathan, Zara, Melissa and John, and dear brother of Norman, Doreen, Jean, Addison and the late Robbie and Isobel.



Service of thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in Tubrid Parish Church on Tuesday at 2 pm, followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to B-Friend hub and Tubrid Lodge, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY



Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”