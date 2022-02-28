+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

STEVENSON, Edward (John)

Posted: 7:12 pm February 28, 2022

STEVENSON, Edward (John) – February 27th, 2022, peacefully at his late home, 26 Montiaghroe Road, Tubrid, Kesh. Dearly beloved husband of Elaine, devoted father of Jennifer (Jason), Linda (Matthew), Paul (Deborah), Alison (Bryan), Trevor (Beth), much loved grandfather of Karen, Rachel, Hannah, Jack, Natalie, Nathan, Zara, Melissa and John, and dear brother of Norman, Doreen, Jean, Addison and the late Robbie and Isobel.

Service of thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in Tubrid Parish Church on Tuesday at 2 pm, followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to B-Friend hub and Tubrid Lodge, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA