Southern shoppers are travelling to Enniskillen to avoid big price hike

Ryan Brookes from Leitrim loads his car after shopping in ASDA, Enniskillen

EVERYONE loves a bargain, don’t they?

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Brexit sage, prices and costs have never been higher.

In the South, prices on groceries, and particularly alcohol beverages have increased, and many Southerners are now crossing the border to counties like Fermanagh to do their weekly shopping.

On Friday evening, the ASDA car park was packed, with many cars sporting a southern registration plate.

“Often enough now. It would be usually to do a big grocery shop, compared to doing it down South.

One shopper, Ryan Brookes and his partner, travelled for 45 minutes from South Leitrim to shop at ASDA in Enniskillen.

The Leitrim native found it very beneficial to make the journey up, especially for the cheaper essentials for their young child.

“There would be an awful lot bigger saving now, especially in the children’s section. In nappies and stuff, there would be a big difference.

“There certainly would be a big difference now that the new changes have come in. We didn’t get much of that today but even in terms of groceries, there would be a big saving.”

The shopper said that a lot of his friends and family are now making the journey North to shop, which is totally justified, he feels.

“An awful lot would have started coming across the border in recent weeks. It’s the smartest thing to do, especially when you are making the savings that we did today.

“It would take us about 30 minutes to get to a big shop, the likes of Tesco, to do your groceries so for the extra 15 minutes, the difference that you would making here is massive.”

Another shopper travelled from Clones to shop in Enniskillen and she feels that the journey is worthwhile, if it is only to purchase alcohol alone.

“The price of everything has just sky-rocketed.

“We have a 21st birthday coming up and the price of buying the drink for it would be unreal.

“It was a 45-minute drive down here but it was well worth it,” concludes the Monaghan shopper.