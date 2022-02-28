+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Second Ukraine aid collection point in Enniskillen
Second Ukraine aid collection point in Enniskillen

Posted: 7:52 pm February 28, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A SECOND collection point for essential items for those fleeing the war in Ukraine has been set up in Enniskillen.

A collection was set up at the Polski Sklep Basia shop in the county town at the weekend for anyone in Fermanagh wanting to support the aid effort, and the response has been overwhelming so far.

Now, the UUP have set up another collection in the town, due to begin tomorrow at the Fermanagh Unionist Hall at Regal Pass. The collection will be open from Tuesday, March 1st until Friday, March 4th, from 9am-5pm. The hall can be contacted on 02866322028.

“We have all seen the news reports of what the Ukrainian people are facing against a Russian invasion,” said a local UUP spokeswoman. “There is no doubt this will cause displacement across Ukraine, creating a refugee crisis that so often happens when war tears people apart.”

Collected items will be passed to UUP Cllr Ryan McCready, who previously served as an advisor to the Ukrainian army, and transferred to Poland next week.

The following items are much needed:

• Blankets, bedclothes, towels, sleeping bags (clean)

• Dressings, bandages-factory packed

• Warm socks, underwear -male, female, child (new)

• Clothes (Only new or almost new)

• Toiletries ie soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, antiseptic hand gels/sprays etc

• Toilet roll and paper towels, nappies, sanitary towels, wet wipes

• Paper plates, cups, single-use cutlery etc

• Ready to eat canned food (not requiring heating or further cooking)

• dry food ie fruits, nuts, crackers, cornflakes, rice crackers

• Coffee, tea, salt, sugar

• Bottled water, juices, and other beverages

+ anything else you feel may be helpful.

