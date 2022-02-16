Safety advice issued ahead of back-to-back storms

FERMANAGH is set to be battered by not one but two storms this week, starting this afternoon (Wednesday).

Both Met Eireann and the Met Office have issued yellow warnings ahead of the arrival of Storm Dudley today, and Storm Eunice tomorrow night. Dudley is set to bring very strong westerly winds from today until tomorrow.

Here in Fermanagh, those living in areas prone to flooding have been advised Storm Dudley will also bring spells of heavy rain which could lead to spot flooding.

The public is advised to be wary of falling trees, falling tiles, and other flying debris, and possible power cuts.

Once Dudley passes by, another low-pressure system named Storm Eunice will arrive on Thursday evening, bringing more strong winds and heavy rain, and possibly even snow.

“An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued,” said Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen.

With regard Storm Eunice, Met Eireann meteorologist Liz Coleman said: “This system will bring strong winds, spells of heavy rain and snow on Thursday night, leading to multiple hazards and the potential for damage and disruption to travel, especially on Friday morning.

“A Weather Advisory is in place for Thursday night and Friday and current indications suggest the strongest winds are likely to be across the southern half of the country, with the most significant snowfalls over central and northern parts of the country. Further heavy rainfall may lead to river and spot flooding in parts of the north west.

“Weather warnings are likely to be issued in the coming day, so we’re advising people to keep a close eye on the forecast and warnings.”

The current weather advisory is that Storm Eunice has the potential to be a “multi-hazard and disruptive event”, with potentially significant snow falls in places.

Ahead of both storms the RNLI has urged the public to be careful not only around the coast, but also around inland waterways.

“The expected storms could make our seas and lakes treacherous, increasing the risk for those visiting the coast and inland waterways around Northern Ireland,” said Lisa Hollingum, RNLI water safety delivery support.

“In the last three years, an average of nine people have lost their lives at the coast in Northern Ireland and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water. So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast or around the inland waterways, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risk or entering the water.

“In particular, we ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, be careful whilst close to or whilst using the lakes, take a phone with you, and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you or someone else is in trouble.”

