Prison sentence for Lack man trying to steal coffee machine

A LACK man has been sentenced to prison for stealing a bunch of lilies from a local shop and trying to steal a coffee machine.

Christopher Williams (38) of Main Street in the village appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday where he faced charges of theft, going equipped for theft, attempted theft, criminal damage, and resisting police.

The charges related to three different incidents. The first was on Wednesday, October 27th last year, when police received a report from Tesco in Enniskillen that a man had tried to steal a coffee machine from the store. He was stopped by staff and ran off, getting into a car. Williams was arrested for the attempted theft the next day, and told police it was “a stupid mistake.”

The second incident took place on December 6, when police were called to Eurospar in Lisnaskea after a man took a bunch of lilies from the shop and made no attempt to pay. Williams was identified on CCTV, and made full admissions when arrested.

The third incident took place on January 8 this year, when police seeking to speak to Williams found him hiding in a wardrobe in his girlfriend’s house. When they attempted to arrest him he broke free from the officers and ran away.

District Judge Steven Keown sentenced Williams to a total of three months in custody.

