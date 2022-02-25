‘Our roads are like race tracks’

A petition has been set up calling for physical traffic calming measures to be introduced in Belcoo.

HUNDREDS of Belcoo residents have called for urgent action to help reduce speeding traffic in the village, where they say “the roads are like race tracks.”

With fears growing someone may be seriously hurt of worse, last month a group of concerned locals launched a petition on change.org calling for traffic calming measures around St Columban’s Primary School on the Lattone Road. It now has well over 200 signatures.

