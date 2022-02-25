+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘Our roads are like race tracks’
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
A petition has been set up calling for physical traffic calming measures to be introduced in Belcoo.

‘Our roads are like race tracks’

Posted: 9:06 am February 25, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

HUNDREDS of Belcoo residents have called for urgent action to help reduce speeding traffic in the village, where they say “the roads are like race tracks.”

With fears growing someone may be seriously hurt of worse, last month a group of concerned locals launched a petition on change.org calling for traffic calming measures around St Columban’s Primary School on the Lattone Road. It now has well over 200 signatures.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:06 am February 25, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA