NUGENT, Leo – London and formerly of Kesh, Co. Fermanagh at home age 99 years. Husband of the late Eleanor (née Higgins) (Ballintogher), father of Claire, Des, Caroline and John, brother of Gretta (Hannon), Theo and the late Joe, Larry, Des and Maurice.

Funeral Mass, Thursday, 24th February at 12 noon, St. Mary Magdalen Church, Mortlake, London.

Deeply regretted by his daughters, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister, brother and entire family circle.

St. Jean-Baptiste de la Salle pray for him