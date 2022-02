NOLAN, John – Clionagh, Marlbank Road, Florencecourt, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, 10th February 2022, RIP.

Funeral arriving in St. Lasir Church, Wheathill, Florencecourt for 11 am Funeral Mass on Saturday, 12th February 2022. Interment in Killesher New Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary Philip, RIP, Sally (Ray) USA, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends, Ireland and USA