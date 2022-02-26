+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MURPHY, Mary Catherine

Posted: 6:48 pm February 26, 2022

MURPHY, Mary Catherine – peacefully in the loving care of her family at Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea. Dearly beloved sister of Joe, Peter, Rose (Joe, RIP), James (Kathleen), Margaret (Sean), John and Angela (Teddy). Pre-deceased by her parents James and Bridget, sisters Bridget-Agnes, Dympna, brothers Brian, Pat and Gerard.

May Mary’s gentle Soul rest in eternal peace

Reposing at the home of her brother James and sister-in-law Kathleen today Saturday from 5 pm until removal on Monday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please do so below.

Sadly missed an remembered with love by her brothers, sisters, brother-in-law Johnny, nephews, nieces and entire circle of family and friends.

