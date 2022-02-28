+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MURPHY, Andrew (Andy)

Posted: 7:11 pm February 28, 2022

MURPHY, Andrew (Andy) – Millcroft Nursing Home and late of 37 Clonefane Road, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-9BL, peacefully, 27th February 2022. Son of the late Patrick and Annie Murphy. Dearly loved brother of Michael (Catherine), Julie, Ann Prior and the late Susan Devlin, Philomena and Mary Kate McManus.

Reposing in John McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74-6AN on Monday, 28th March from 5 pm until removal at 6.45 pm to St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley to arrive at 7.30 pm. Mass on Tuesday, 1st March at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family friends and neighbours.

“Heaven is now his home”

