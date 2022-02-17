+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MONAGHAN, John Joseph

Posted: 6:40 pm February 17, 2022

MONAGHAN, John Joseph – Keel, Achill, Co. Mayo, Tuesday, 15th February 2022, unexpectedly, formerly of Lissadell, Sligo and Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh. Dear brother of Vera (Australia), Betty Leonard (Derrylin) and the late Liam, Tony, Dolores and May, RIP.

Remains arriving for 11.30 am Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormac, Co. Sligo, followed by burial in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/rathcormac.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family circle.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA