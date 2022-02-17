MONAGHAN, John Joseph – Keel, Achill, Co. Mayo, Tuesday, 15th February 2022, unexpectedly, formerly of Lissadell, Sligo and Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh. Dear brother of Vera (Australia), Betty Leonard (Derrylin) and the late Liam, Tony, Dolores and May, RIP.

Remains arriving for 11.30 am Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormac, Co. Sligo, followed by burial in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/rathcormac.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family circle.