McKERVEY, Danny

Posted: 6:11 pm February 25, 2022

McKERVEY, Danny – 24th February 2022, 7 Fairgreen Street, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Agnes, beloved father of Michelle (Kieran), Sharon (Rodney), Tom (Gemma), Donna (Darren) and much loved grandfather of Ellie, Hannah, Lucy, Charlie, Ryan and Amy.

Danny will leave his late residence Saturday at 10.30 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown. Interment afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace

Sadly missed by is loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Tommy and Patrick, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

House private to family and friends only, please.

Donations if so desired to Chest Heart & Stroke, c/o Jim Barnett Funeral Directors, Mill Street, Irvinestown. Tel: 07866 – 511860 or Ederney (028) 686 31471.

