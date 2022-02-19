+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McCARROLL, Catherine

Posted: 6:48 pm February 19, 2022

McCARROLL, Catherine – Lakeview, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 18th February 2022 suddenly at home. Daughter of the late Paul and Mary McCarroll. loving sister of Joseph, Kevin and Teresa Larkin (Ballyshannon). Pre-deceased by her brother Dermott (Dee) and brother-in-law John Larkin, RIP.

Reposing at the Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, Sunday evening from 5 pm until 8 pm and again on Monday evening from 5 pm until 8 pm, with removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine will be sadly missed by her brothers, sister, nieces Claire (Downey) and Louise (McGullion), nephews John and Martin Larkin, cousins, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Catherine’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

