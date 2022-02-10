Man (39) admits making indecent images of children

AN Enniskillen man who unsuccessfully applied for anonymity citing a relative’s poor health, has admitted multiple counts of making indecent images of children.

William Mullan (39) of Old Rossorry Park was originally charged with possessing an indecent image of a child on 21 August 2017, as well possessing a prohibited image of a child, possessing an extreme pornographic image and making an indecent image of a child.

However on being returned to Dungannon Crown Court the charges increased to 14 counts of possessing indecent images of children and single counts each of possessing a prohibited image of a child and an extreme pornographic image.

The dates of offending also changed from February 2018 to July 2019.

Last month a defence barrister said on reviewing the wording of the charges he felt the prosecution may wish to amend this from possessing images to making them.

Following consideration this was agreed and Mullan, who appeared at court by video-link from his solicitor’s office, admitted all charges.

Judge Peter Irvine QC ruled pre-sentence reports were required and the defence indicated their intention to obtain a psychiatric examination.

Remanding Mullan on continuing bail to attend for sentencing on 1 April, the judge also ordered him to sign the sex offender register.

The duration of this will be determined at sentencing.

The application was thrown out with the judge ruling, “ The court starts with the first principle of open justice and doesn’t deal with these applications lightly.

The Press have a duty and a right to carry out responsible reporting in relation to these matters.”

