Maguire makes history

Leona Maguire surround by home support at the Slieve Russell in Co Cavan after the Solheim Cup win.

On Monday evening, Leona Maguire posted a short video of her now famous LPGA Tour win, with a short message saying; “Got a taste, now we’re hungry for more. Never let anyone put a limit on your dreams.”

The 27 year-old Ballyconnell golfer is certainly making her dreams a reality. On Saturday night, she became the first Irish player to win on the LGPA Tour and Maguire says her success has not been overnight;

“It is a bit surreal, it has been a long time coming,” she said after clinching her win. “I was feeling really calm today, I wasn’t nervous and just went about my business. I felt like the course played tougher but I hit some nice iron shots that came in handy.

Advertisement

“I have a lot of people to thank and it’s been a long road, but it’s probably more relief than anything else.”

Maguire carded a five-under 67 to win the LPGA Drive On Championship by three shots from Lexi Thompson on 18-under par as she made history on the greens at the Crown Colony Golf and Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida.

Playing in her 50th LPGA start and her 78th event as a professional, Maguire once again proved her star quality as her ascent to golfing greatness continued.

Last year, Maguire became the first Irish woman to win the Solheim Cup and now she has won again, on the biggest stage of all.

“It’s huge for Irish golf,” acknowledged Maguire. “There was never an Irish player on the tour let alone a winner, hopefully there are a lot of people at home watching tonight with big smiles on their faces and little girls watching hoping that they can hold a putt like that.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0