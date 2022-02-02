MAGUIRE, John – 12 Erne Drive, Enniskillen, BT74- 6BJ, peacefully, 31st January 2022. Dearly loved husband of Bridie (née Gilbride), much loved father of Paddy, Gerry (Julie), Caroline (Clive), Noel (Erica), Ollie (Samantha) and Damien (Emily). Loved and cherished grandfather to Matt (Nicola), Martin (Kim), Jack, Ross, Daniel, Molly, Hughie and Faye, great grandchildren Lyla, Oscar and Ellie. Dear brother of Eileen Cox, Patricia Farry and Margaret Lilly.

Deeply regretted by all his loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in John McKeegan Funeral Home, Mill Street, Enniskillen on Wednesday, 2nd February from 5 pm until 8 pm, removal on Thursday morning at 10.15 am to St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Mass at 11 am, which may be viewed on the Parish webcam, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery.

Please note: The Funeral Home, Church and interment will be as current guidelines allow

“Heaven is now his home”