Local woman forced to SORN vehicle

AN Enniskillen woman has raised concerns over the DVA’s decision to not offer tax exemptions to those with expired certificates.

The individual, who did not want to be identified told this paper that she has been left with “no other option” but to SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) her vehicle at the end of the month until her MOT appointment which isn’t until mid-April.

“My MOT was up last Friday (February 18) however I couldn’t get an MOT,” she told the Herald. “I tried to book my MOT the previous week but couldn’t get one, the earliest I could get was April 21 – two months away!

“Now I can’t get my car taxed because I haven’t got a recent MOT and my tax is up from the end of February. I contacted the DVA and the best thing they could do was advise me to take my vehicle off the road and SORN it until my MOT is passed. How am I supposed to travel to my place of work when my vehicle will be off the road for a period of nearly two months? I need to get to work to pay my bills. I’m so frustrated and angry because this is a situation that is completely beyond my control. I can’t help it if there’s a backlog at the MOT centre?”

The local woman warned that “more needs to be done” in terms of rectifying the current situation and backlog of MOT appointments here in Fermanagh.

“Extension certificates must be given for out of date MOT’s and tax. My only option now is to constantly ring the MOT centre everyday to see if I can get a cancellation, which is just causing stress to what has already been a difficult 12 months.”