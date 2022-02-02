KERRIGAN, Laura (née Monaghan) – Carnaross, Kells, Co. Meath and formerly of Drumboughlin, Maguires Bridge, Co. Fermanagh, passed away in the tender care of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on 31st January, surrounded by her her loving family. Pre-deceased by her father Joe and sister Brenda. Treasured wife of Mark, devoted mother to beautiful Danielle. Laura will be forever loved and missed by her mother Patsy, and sisters Ann (Callaghan, Enniskillen), Trish (Greenan, Watford), Una (Welsh, Enniskillen), Cathy (Robinson, Bangor) and Serena (Doherty, Belfast). Also greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Eve, Max, Daisy, Tom, Zara, Harry, Connie and Julia and also by her friends, extended family and neighbours.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home (A82 C2N6) on Thursday, 3rd February from 4.30 pm to 7 pm, with removal afterwards to St. Ciarans Church, Carnaross, Kells, Meath with arrival at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass at 2 pm on Friday, 4th February, followed by burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Carnaross, Kells.

Laura’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Carnaross Pride of Place Facebook page.

Donations only to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.