United's Barry McCann attempts to hustle Tummery's Adrian McCaffrey off the ball during their Mulhern Cup Tie.Jmac7

Holders Tummery expelled from Mulhern Cup

Posted: 9:14 pm February 23, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

On Monday evening, at a meeting in the Bawnacre in Irvinestown, Derrychara United’s appeal with regards to Tummery’s playing of four substitutes during their first round Mulhern Cup tie was upheld.

As it stands, holders Tummery Athletic are out of the Cup competition despite beating Derrychara 3-2 after extra time on February 12.

It is anticipated that Tummery will appeal the decision but on Tuesday morning, manager Ryan Hanna was making no comment until the club had reached a decision on how they will proceed.

Following the appeal meeting, Fermanagh and Western Chairman, Neil Jardine stated that the referee on the day, Martin Crawford, “had been asked at the start of extra time by the Derrychara manager if they were allowed a fourth substitute and he had said ‘yes’ and he (the referee) had told both teams that they were allowed that and he realised when he got home that evening that he was wrong.

“To be fair, Martin Crawford acknowledges that he gave the information and that he was wrong. Basil Marshall (chairman of the Fermanagh and Western Referees Association) had put a message around the referees group on Saturday morning confirming that it was only three substitutes but Martin was away in Belfast with his son at a match and didn’t see it until he got home that night and when he saw it he realised he had made a mistake.”

While both teams were given that guidance, only Tummery proceeded to make a fourth substitution in extra time, whereas, it has emerged, Derrychara “knew that the rules didn’t allow it” says Jardine, adding, “that was one of the things that aggrieved Tummery as well.”

