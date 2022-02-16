Heartbreak as sisters-in-law pass away just hours apart

THE village of Newtownbutler has been left ‘heartbroken’ following the death of two devoted sisters-in-law who both passed away from cancer within hours of each other.

The late Mary McDonald (62) of Drumcru Road and Margaret Byrne (75) of Camphill Park, have been described as community stalwarts who were the ‘fabric’ of the parish and close to the hearts of all who knew them.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Margaret’s daughter Pauline described her as a “loving and caring person” who always put the needs of others before her own.

“On December 29, mammy was told that she had three to five months to live with metastatic gastric cancer but on Saturday, January 15, she took a turn for the worst.

“We were just coming to terms with the news that mammy had a short number of months to live, then to be told she was an end-of-life patient who only had weeks.

