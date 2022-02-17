GORDON, Sarah (Sadie) – February 16th, 2022 (peacefully) at the County Care Nursing Home, Enniskillen, late of Brownhill Fold, Irvinestown. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert, loving mother of Karen (Derek) and Ronald (Michelle) and a devoted grandmother of Andrew, Lee, Stephen and Dean, and a great grandmother of Robbie, Lily, Ollie, Cassie and Molly.

House strictly private please.

A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in Irvinestown Presbyterian Church on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Drumquin Presbyterian Churchyard.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Irvinestown Presbyterian Church, Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com



Lovingly remembered by all her family and family circle.

“Safe In the Arms of Jesus”