FRIEND, Rosemary – 18 White Island Court, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, February 22nd, 2022, peacefully at home.

Reposing at 101 Ballycassidy House, Killadeas Road, Enniskillen on Wednesday, 2nd March from 10.30 am, Funeral Service will follow at 11 am. Private cremation at Lakelands’ Crematorium, Cavan. Rosemary’s service can be viewed live – stream on WTMorrison.com.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughter Luci, all her very dear neighbors and friends in Belleek, Ballyshannon, Garrison, and Rossinver.

Family home private at all times. Please adhere to Covid regulations.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek. Tel: (+44 (0)7703 – 210437