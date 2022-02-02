Enniskillen officially the most welcoming town in UK

ONCE again Fermanagh is being recognised for its friendliness, this time with the county town coming out top on a survey of the most welcoming towns in the UK.

As part of Booking.com’s tenth annual Traveller Review Awards, the online accommodation giant researched more than 232 million verified reviews to assess the most welcoming places in the UK, and Enniskillen came in at number one.

Booking.com said it had carried out the survey to inspire those seeking to holiday close to home again this summer.

“With staycations holidays predicted to boom again this year, there hasn’t been a better time to start planning for your next UK adventure,” said a spokesman, who added the winning towns and cities offered “one-of-a-kind experiences” and “consistently providing outstanding hospitality to travellers.”

With regard Enniskillen, the spokesman said the island town was perfect for exploring the rest of the county and its lakelands.

“Rich in history and surrounded with picturesque scenery, watersides and natural beauty, Enniskillen is one of the largest towns in County Fermanagh, located almost exactly in the centre of Northern Ireland,” said the spokesman.

“Serving as the ideal base to explore the wonderful charm of County Fermanagh, guests will not be disappointed by the range of places to visit and experience.

“From the many impressive castles and museums to tasteful galleries and cosy cafes, you will be able to sense Enniskillen’s unique character everywhere you go.”

Booking.com recommended the Lough Erne Resort as a spot to stay.

Manager of Enniskillen BID, Noelle McAloon, welcomed the survey results, saying surveys such as this one were great fun.

“It’s just so lovely to say I live and work there,” she said. “It’s really nice to see businesses getting behind it on social media. It’s a bit of fun and it provides us with great marketing.”

Enniskillen was one of four towns in the North to make the survey’s top ten, with Ballycastle coming third, Bushmills coming seventh, and Newcastle coming in eighth.

In second place in the survey was Kirwall on Orkney island, while Frome in Somerset was in fourth place.

This isn’t the first time Fermanagh’s friendliness has been recognised, with the county regularly in the running for best or happiest place to live surveys in UK and Irish-wide polls.

