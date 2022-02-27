+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen collection point for Ukraine aid collection
Enniskillen collection point for Ukraine aid collection

Posted: 1:40 pm February 27, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE PEOPLE of Fermanagh are being urged to add their support to local efforts to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

A local collection point for much needed items has been set up at Polish shop Polski Sklep Basia in Enniskillen, which is located on New Street, beside JR Electrical.

“Fighting in Ukraine has already forced people to flee their homes. Families are in urgent need of an emergency aid,” said one of the organisers of the collection, which will be continuing to collect essential items until Friday, March 4th and is taking place across Fermanagh and Tyrone.

“Please, if you can help in any way this would be greatly appreciated,” they added. “All the items will be transported to Cavan from where they will be taken to the Refugee Centre in Rzeszów, Poland.”

Organisers have asked for the following items:

– Cardboard boxes

– Shampoos, soaps, deodorants, shower gels

– Toothbrushes, toothpastes

– Baby essentials – baby wipes, nappies, baby oils, baby milk bottles, formula for babies

– Cupboard food

– Warm socks

– Shower slippers for women, kids

– Baby food pouches

– blankets, sleeping bags, towels, bedding

– Band aids, bandages, painkillers, sanitary pads, tampons

– Flasks, toys, sweets

– Dog/ cat food

