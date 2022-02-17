Derrychara appeal Tummery’s extra sub

United's Barry McCann attempts to hustle Tummery's Adrian McCaffrey off the ball during their Mulhern Cup Tie.Jmac7

MULHERN Cup holders Tummery Athletic survived an almighty scare at Omagh Leisure Centre on Saturday and they might have another fight on their hands to hold onto their place in round two.

Ryan Hanna’s side came from two behind in the final quarter to win last weekend but used four substitutes after the game went to extra-time – Aaron McNulty, Gary Lynch, James Garrity and Marty Hughes.

Fermanagh and Western rules for the Mulhern Cup clearly state that a team ‘may use three substitute players at any time in a match’, unlike a Junior Cup tie where you can use an additional replacement once the game goes to extra-time.

The title favourites for divisions one and two played out an entertaining game in difficult conditions and goals from Eamon McCaffrey and Craig Johnston had the underdogs in a commanding lead with 20 minutes remaining.

However, things turned sour from there as they finished the game in extra-time with nine men and Ronan McNabb, Adrian McCaffrey and Paul McHugh scored to pull off a great escape for Ryan Hanna’s Tummery who won the competition the last season it was completed in 2019.

“It was a very tough one to take for us and we have launched an appeal,” said Derrychara chairman Johnny Noble. “They thought the rules were the same as the Junior and it seems the referee did too.

“We worked our socks off, the boys were absolutely brilliant on the day and we feel let down. There has to be some accountability so we have decided to take a stand.

“I got a red card for pointing out he had sent off the wrong player for alleged abuse after their late equaliser. We had two players sent off during the game.

“People are scared to speak out to the league about this but we deserve to have our questions answered. The rules are very clear on it.”

