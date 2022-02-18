+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CREIGHAN, Andy (Andrew)

Posted: 6:07 pm February 18, 2022

CREIGHAN, Andy (Andrew) – peacefully in Perth, Australia and late of Lismalore, Brookeborough. Pre-deceased by his father Jimmy. Dearly beloved husband of Jackie, devoted father to Katrina (Aaron), Rosaleen, Declan, Ryan and grandfather to Alice. Adored son of Kathleen and brother of Joe (Ann), Kevin (Siobhan), Siobhan (Paul), Rose (Padraig) and Damien (Olivia).

Funeral will take place in Perth, Australia.

A memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary’s, Brookeborough on Sunday, 20th February at 11 am.

Top
