Children learning to battle anxiety through reflexology

THE BENEFITS of reflexology in managing stress and anxiety in adults has long been known, and now one local reflexologist is bringing these benefits to the children of Fermanagh.

Qualified in advanced reflexology for some 15 years, Judy Buckley was the first reflexologist in the county to bring the therapy into local schools, at both primary and secondary level.

The results she has been seeing at the five Fermanagh schools, where she is currently treating children reflexology and coping techniques, have been phenomenal.

Judy opened up the Judy Buckley School of Reflexology three years ago where she provides private reflexology training for an approved diploma for adults seeking to practice themselves.

However, she also offers tailor-made techniques for children to address stress, anxiety and insomnia associated with ADHD, Downs syndrome, autism spectrum disorders, and anxiety disorders.

Referring to what she has termed “Sunday night tummy pains”, when the thought of going to school on Monday brings on severe anxiety in children, Judy said he she starts with working with children on areas and techniques to help them sleep.

“They’re finding it very hard to go to sleep at night because of worrying about everything,” she said. “Therefore they’re going to sleep with a negative mind, and they are waking up with a negative mind.

“So that then spreads, the anxiety gets worse.”

Judy said this can often hold children back from enjoying their lives, such as going to birthday parties or taking part in sports, but her treatment helped identify the holistic cause of the insomnia and anxiety in the children, and treat the symptom. As she noted, “every behaviour is a need.”

“I have an awful lot of kids coming back to me, and mothers, saying when they go to bed they’re sleeping in the next ten or fifteen minutes, as opposed to an hour or hour-and-a-half,” said Judy.

To find out more about the services Judy, who is located at the Lackabouy Industrial Estate in Enniskillen, offers for both adults and children, which includes training for the diploma course, visit www.judybuckleyreflexology.com or contact her on 00353 87 99 56961, or at judybuckley087@gmail.com