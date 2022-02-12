+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Cautious optimism urged over Covid restrictions
Cautious optimism urged over Covid restrictions

Posted: 9:15 am February 12, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE is “cautious optimism” regarding the future of Covid-19 in the community, but we all must still do all we can to limit the spread of the virus.

That was the message from the Western Trust at the February meeting of is board of directors in which the current post-surge situation, where Covid patient numbers are quickly falling, was outlined.

Speaking at the monthly board meeting, chairman Sam Pollock was positive about the outlook but noted we had been in a similar situation before and urged the community not to slack in its efforts.

“The [Health] Minister has indicated to us, across the community, there should be cautious optimism going forward, in regard to easing restrictions,” said Mr Pollock.

“On behalf of the Western Trust I want to encourage people to be sensible, to be safe, and to show respect for the important precautions we should continue to take.

“There are still people who are ill, we have two very young people in ICU at the moment, and we can’t ignore the fact that we are still having deaths.

“Please take your time and respect the safety of your family, of your community, and those at work, as we go forward.”

Trust chief executive Neil Guckian gave an update to the board on the current Covid situation in the local health service, noting virus patient numbers were dropping at both the SWAH and Altnagelvin, as well as at care homes.

Not everything was positive, however, with Mr Guckian noting the vaccine roll out, which had been continuing at pace in recent months, had slowed due to a fall off in demand.

Posted: 9:15 am February 12, 2022
