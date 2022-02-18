Benny’s clocking up the miles in aid of Cancer Research

POPULAR Enniskillen native Benny Cassidy is taking part in a 10,000 steps a day challenge to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Benny, a highly regarded porter at the South West Acute Hospital, put out a public plea on his Facebook Group, Enniskillen Banter, for people to give what they could to support him in his latest fundraiser.

“This March, I’m walking to help beat cancer,” explained Benny.

“I walk a lot of steps through working at the hospital but I’m going to walk over 10,000 steps every day for the whole month of March.”

At the time of going to press, Benny has already raised £220 for Cancer Research UK, before the start of his walking campaign.

He feels it is important that people do their bit to help those who are suffering from the disease.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.

“We can all play our part to support the research that will beat it.

“Help me walk all over cancer and fund life-saving research by making a donation to my page.”

If you would like to help Benny in his fundraising mission, you can do so by visiting ‘Brendan’s Walk All Over Cancer’ fundraising page on the Cancer Research UK website.

