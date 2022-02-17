Baldwin not concerned about scoreless second half

FERMANAGH manager Joe Baldwin expressed his delight at the full time whistle on Sunday as Fermanagh made it two wins from two in Division 3B.

The Erne manager had just watched his side win the first half 0-5 to 1-10, before extraordinarily going the entire second half not scoring and actually losing the final 35 minutes, 0-6 to 0-0.

Baldwin was still happy with what he had seen from Fermanagh over the 70 minutes,

“Look, we came down here to get a result and that’s exactly what we done. We knew Longford would not be easy and that’s exactly how it worked out.

“Even at half time, we led by eight but we knew this game was far from over. They hit three early second half points and that put their tails up for the remainder of the half.”

Fermanagh had some impressive performers, with the likes of Daniel Teague hitting a fine goal, John Duffy scoring five points and were hugely impressive in defence where the likes of Ryan Bogue, Ciaran Duffy and Aidan Flanagan and put in a serious shift.

“First and foremost, we would take a one point win, they are under new management and a very good manger he is as well, in Adrian Moran.

“It’s a second victory for us and we are going the right way about making a league final. Cavan were never easy in Ederney and Longford were no different, all in all there is very little separating the sides in this division but we have Lancashire next and we know that we will have to get up and be ready for them as they had a very good win over Cavan.”

Fermanagh failed to register a single score throughout the second half but Baldwin was not overly worried;

“I felt it was just opportunities not took throughout the second half. I won’t make a deal of it as on another day we will hit those scores and I have the confidence in the players that they won’t have another scoreless second half the next day.

“Conditions were difficult on a slippery pitch, we done enough in first half and I suppose at the end of the day it’s the scoreboard at full time that really matters.”

Fermanagh’s Ben Corrigan, Barrie Duffy and Ruairi Bannon all got more game time and Baldwin stresses he is starting to see a much stronger squad emerging in the camp.

